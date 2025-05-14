Colorado neurologist credited with saving woman after stroke amid spike in condition among young people

More young people under 45 years old suffering strokes in the U.S.

A tight hug and strong statement of affection likely aren't how most patients greet their doctors. Yet that's exactly what Kayla Garfield does when she sees Dr. Mihaela Alexander at AdventHealth Littleton.

"I love you!" Garfield said with a big smile as she wrapped her arms around the petite doctor. "You're so small, I want to take you with me everywhere!"

And the 30-year-old will never run out of hugs for Alexander because she credits the neurologist for saving her life.

Kayla Garfield, left, hugs Dr. Mihaela Alexander after crediting the doctor with saving her life after she had a stroke when she was 23. CBS

"I think she's the real MVP," said Garfield.

Seven years ago, in the fall of 2018, Garfield suffered a seizure following three days of debilitating headaches. Her parents rushed her to the emergency room, and, within minutes, the then-23-year-old had a hemorrhagic stroke.

"They had to do a procedure, go in and basically suck a lot of blood clots out of my brain," Garfield explained.

Alexander is part of the neurology team that treated Garfield, and quickly recognized her frightening symptoms.

"Kayla was a dangerous case and was one of the more severe cases," Alexander said.

Garfield is also among the concerning statistics of a rise in strokes among young adults. In 2024, the Centers for Disease Control issued a report noting a 15% increase in strokes among people ages 65 and younger, with a specific 15% jump in those aged 18-44, over the past decade. Northern Colorado, in particular, has also seen a huge increase in recent years.

"It's a tragedy," said Alexander.

Kayla Garfield, left, walks with Dr. Mihaela Alexander at AdventHealth Littleton 7 years after Garfield says Alexander saved her life. after a stroke. CBS

At her office, where she treats stroke patients, Alexander said 1 in 10 patients is under the age of 40, some as young as 16 years old. A reason why, she believes, is unhealthy habits.

"Lack of exercise, diet, using recreational drugs, all those risk factors can contribute to a stroke and vascular disease," she explained.

Women are at a greater risk, too, because of reproductive health and hormone changes.

"It's birth control pills, oral contraceptives based on estrogen," Alexander said. "And, later in life, hormone replacement therapy increases the risk."

In Garfield's case, a pair of genetic blood disorders -- including Factor V Leiden -- elevated her risk for clots and stroke. Now, she also has another life-altering condition.

"From the stroke, I got epilepsy. That's for the rest of my life," she said.

Thanks to physical, speech, and occupational therapies, Garfield is recovering well. She said she shares her story in hopes of inspiring more young people to pay attention to their health and the signs of a stroke.

"I don't really feel like it's being noticed enough," she said of strokes in younger patients. "That's why it gets a lot more dangerous, even in younger people. I think you just overblow it yourself, too, because you think, 'Oh, there's no way it could happen to me.'"

So, Garfield highly recommends having an honest conversation with your doctor. Hugs are optional.

"You saved me," Garfield said as she hugged Alexander once more.

For more information about strokes and what you can do to prevent them or after experiencing one, click here.