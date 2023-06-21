More people are visiting Denver, popular destinations include Red Rocks, Denver Zoo, Meow Wolf

More people are making Denver a part of their travel plans or a destination, according to VISIT Denver. The number of travelers who visited Denver last year was up 15% over 2021.

"I'm very enthusiastic about this recovery and where we are today and I would say we've moved from recovery to growth. And I think we're going to keep seeing this for the next several years," said President & CEO VISIT DENVER Richard W. Scharf.

Denver was the destination for more than 36 million trips which results in nearly $9.5 billion dollars in spending. Among the popular destinations, Red Rocks, Denver Zoo and Meow Wolf.