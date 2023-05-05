More protected bike lanes, transit-only lanes coming to downtown Denver

Denver's Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is making changes on two downtown streets to make travel safer. The two streets being targeted in the latest efforts are Blake and Market streets.

DOTI

Crews began installing lines, markings, and posts for new protected bike lanes on Blake and Market streets this week. Those improvements will span from the Cherry Creek Trail to Broadway. Crews will complete work on Blake Street first, expected to take 2-3 weeks and then move on to Market Street.

According to DOTI, the new protected bike lanes on Blake and Market, totaling 2 miles, will provide dedicated space on the street for people to bike and scooter, reducing concerns about scooter riding on sidewalks and improving the environment for people walking.

Two vehicle travel lanes will remain but about 250 parking spaces will be repurposed for the multimodal travel improvements.

DOTI

DOTI is also installing transit only lanes on Black Street from 14th to 18th streets and on Market Street from 14th to 17th streets which is designed to make travel by bus downtown more efficient. DOTI is also building new pedestrian walkways along three blocks within a quarter mile of Coors Field where there are currently none.