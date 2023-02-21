More information revealed surrounding Boulder man arrested after firing shots inside Millennium Hotel

A suspect is in custody after there was a report of shots fired inside the Suspect in custody after shots fired inside Millennium Hotel near CU Boulder. There was an ongoing search at the hotel after the suspect was in custody.

According to a news release from Boulder authorities, a CU Boulder police officer heard gunshots around 9:30 a.m. while driving on 28th Street. Later, numerous calls about gunshots began flowing into Boulder police dispatch.

"I heard like 10 to 12 gunshots," said James Fielder, a guest at the hotel. "It could have been inside; it could have been outside. It was pretty loud, but it sounded like it was either right here or right in there."

Within minutes, Boulder City and County SWAT teams worked with other police agencies and Boulder Fire Rescue to identify the suspect's room and enter the hotel.

As they approached the room, the suspect ran down a flight of stairs and exited a back door toward Folsom Street, where officers took him into custody, a spokesperson for BPD said.

Police have identified the suspect as Antonio Orlando Lucero, 45, a registered guest at the hotel. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation and later booked at the Boulder County Jail on suspicion of the following charges:

One felony count of possession with intent to distribute narcotics

One felony count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender

One felony count of criminal mischief

Special offender sentencing enhancer (possession with intent while in possession of a firearm)

One misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest

One misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice

According to a CU Boulder Police tweet, people were originally being asked to avoid the area of the hotel at 1345 28th Street. A shelter-in-place was in effect for the area on 28th eastbound between Taft Drive and Arapahoe Avenue.

That shelter-in-place order was lifted around noon.

Notifications were sent out to students and other personnel after the initial report. CU Boulder police confirmed campus operations were not impacted.

There was no report of injuries due to the shots fired.

"Whenever we get any calls of this magnitude, we are going to send every resource we have," said Dionne Waugh, a spokesperson for Boulder Police Department. "We are not taking any chances; we're going to come full force because it's our job to keep our community safe."

Officers recovered two handguns and found evidence that Lucero fired numerous shots in the area of the hotel, striking at least one unoccupied vehicle, BPD said in the press release.

The department is asking witnesses or people with knowledge of the incident to contact Detective Burke at 303-441-4483 and reference case 23-01694.