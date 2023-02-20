Suspect in custody after shots fired inside Millennium Hotel near CU Boulder

A suspect is in custody after there was a report of shots fired inside the Millennium Hotel near CU Boulder's main campus late on Monday morning. There was an ongoing search at the hotel after the suspect was in custody.

NICOLE VAP

According to a CU Boulder Police tweet, people were originally being asked to avoid the area of the hotel at 1345 28th Street. A shelter in place was in effect for the area on 28th eastbound between Taft Drive and Arapahoe Avenue.

We have sent a shelter in place to eastbound 28th to Taft/. Arap to Folsom. STAY INSIDE #Boulder #bouldercolorado — Boulder Police Dept. (@boulderpolice) February 20, 2023

Notifications were sent out to university students and other personnel after the initial report. CU Boulder Police confirmed campus operations were not impacted.

There was no report of injuries due to the shots fired.