Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect in custody after shots fired inside Millennium Hotel near CU Boulder

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A suspect is in custody after there was a report of shots fired inside the Millennium Hotel near CU Boulder's main campus late on Monday morning. There was an ongoing search at the hotel after the suspect was in custody. 

hotel-shots-fired-nicole-vap-4.jpg
NICOLE VAP

According to a CU Boulder Police tweet, people were originally being asked to avoid the area of the hotel at 1345 28th Street. A shelter in place was in effect for the area on 28th eastbound between Taft Drive and Arapahoe Avenue. 

Notifications were  sent out to university students and other personnel after the initial report. CU Boulder Police confirmed campus operations were not impacted. 

There was no report of injuries due to the shots fired. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 10:19 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.