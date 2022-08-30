More airline counters moving at Denver International Airport

DIA is relocating more counters as part of the Great Hall project

DIA is relocating more counters as part of the Great Hall project

DIA is relocating more counters as part of the Great Hall project

More moves are on the way for airline counters at Denver International Airport. Jet Blue and Volrais will be moving their check-in counters on Tuesday night. Lasting through October, construction crews will be moving the check-in counters at DIA's Jeppesen Terminal as part of the major renovation currently happening at the airport.

CBS

Both airlines will move from the north end of Level 6 to the south end. They will also move from the west side to the east side.

Other airlines, including Allegiant, American, Boutique, Denver Air Connection, Frontier, Sun County, Southern Airways Express, and all international carriers will move check-in counter locations through October.

The moves are temporary and are happening to allow crews to begin construction on new security checkpoints on Level 6.