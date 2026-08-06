Monty Python's Spamalot musical arrives in Denver with new take on classic comedy

Fans of Monty Python can expect plenty of laughs when "Monty Python's Spamalot" arrives at the Denver Performing Arts Complex later this month.

The Tony Award-winning musical brings the classic comedy to the stage with familiar moments from the 1975 film while adding fresh jokes and updated references.

Monty Python's Spamalot DCPA

Blake Segal, who plays Patsy, said audiences can expect nonstop comedy throughout the performance.

"It's the kind of show where there's a joke every seven seconds. There's something stupid happening all the time, and then in the middle of that is incredible singing and dancing," Segal said.

Segal said one of the highlights of performing the show is experiencing the audience's reaction each night.

"We get to do the show every night and just laugh with thousands of people," Segal said.

Chris Collins-Pisano, who plays Sir Lancelot, said the production blends decades of comedy into a single performance.

"The movie is now like what, 51 years old? And some of the stuff in the show, a lot of the script of the show, is like word for word from the movie," Collins-Pisano said. "So, we have humor that's from right now, references from a few years ago, and then humor that is 50 years old that's still making people laugh. It's kind of... It's really, really crazy."

Monty Python's Spamalot DCPA

While longtime fans will recognize many scenes from the film, Collins-Pisano said the stage production has carved out its own identity.

"The show and the movie both have this status of being pretty iconic. It's cool to get to kind of like juggle both of those things," Collins-Pisano said.

Segal said returning audience members will also notice changes from earlier versions of the musical.

"If you really know the show and the lyrics from when it came out 20-some-odd years ago. Some of those have gone away, because Eric Idle has written some new, more contemporary references," Segal said.

Segal added that the show's humor connects with audiences of all ages.

"So, we had grandparents, parents, and kids all having the same laugh, at different jokes," Segal said.

Collins-Pisano said anyone considering seeing the production should expect an entertaining experience.

Monty Python's Spamalot DCPA

"I think you're in for a really wild ride," Collins-Pisano said.

Monty Python's Spamalot will play at the Buell Theatre Aug. 11-23, and tickets are available online.

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