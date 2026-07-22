Monty Python's "Spamalot" musical to bring laughter to Denver Center in August

Fans of Monty Python will soon have a chance to experience the iconic comedy live as the national tour of Monty Python's "Spamalot" comes to the Buell Theatre Aug. 11-23.

Based on the classic film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," the musical follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table on their famously absurd quest for the holy grail, complete with outrageous characters, over-the-top musical numbers and plenty of the comedy that made the franchise a cultural phenomenon.

"It's two hours plus of all of the hilarity that ensues around King Arthur and these crazy characters that he encounters," said Sean Bell, a cast member on the national tour.

Bell said audiences can expect a production packed with familiar sketches and the signature humor that has made Monty Python a favorite for generations.

"Some zany fun, some very silly musical theater, and quite a lot of familiar Monty Python bits and scenes and moments," Bell said.

For cast member Leo Roberts, one of the most rewarding parts of performing the show is hearing audiences react night after night.

"Making people laugh every day. It's really that simple. Hearing the audience just absolutely cackling all day long is a joy to be a part of," Roberts said.

While the story centers on King Arthur's legendary quest, Roberts said the unexpected detours that make the production memorable.

"It's the silliness that happens along the way, and how just nothing really seems to go to plan. That is the joy and the beauty of this piece," Roberts said.

Whether audience members are longtime Monty Python fans or seeing the story for the first time, Roberts believes they'll find something to enjoy.

"You're going to find stuff within this production that is the holy grail, and Spamalot, but in color," Roberts said.

Bell hopes theatergoers leave with more than just a few laughs.

"Always look on the bright side of laugh, that is sort of the take away from this. Remember to laugh. Remember to be silly. Remember to enjoy life as much as possible," Bell said.

Monty Python's Spamalot runs at the Buell Theatre from Aug. 11 through Aug. 23. For more information on tickets visit denvercenter.org.

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