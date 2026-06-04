Montbello Recreation Center reopening plan announced after closure following shooting of Denver teenager

Denver city staff say that a recreation center in the Montbello neighborhood that's been closed since a 14 year old was shot and killed there last month will reopen soon.

Denver Parks & Recreation announced on Thursday that the Montbello Recreation Center will reopen on Monday. The center is located off East 53rd Avenue.

CBS



Mikail Nasir Khalid Payne was killed in the shooting when his family says he was standing up for his brother. The alleged shooter, and underage, is facing murder charges and has not been identified.

After the shooting, and the closure of the rec center, staff were provided with counseling.

Executive Director Jolon Clark said his department extends "our deepest sympathy to those affected by this tragedy."

"(We) thank the Montbello community for the compassion, resilience, and solidarity shown in recent weeks," he said in a prepared statement.

The rec center is reopening on the first day of the city's summer programming start date.