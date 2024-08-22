Monsoon moisture flows into Colorado on Thursday and Friday

Strong storms are moving through the Front Range on Thursday afternoon. Monsoon moisture is flowing from the South throughout Colorado. The shift in wind direction brings moisture from the Pacific into the state.

"We're getting waterlogged," First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera said. "We needed this," he said.

CBS Colorado

There are two bands of beneficial moisture, one along the I-25 corridor, the other is along the Eastern Plains.

CBS Colorado

From Lookout Mountain CBS News Colorado viewers could not see Denver during the storm.

View of the storm in Downtown Denver CBS Colorado