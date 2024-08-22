Watch CBS News
Local News

Monsoon moisture flows into Colorado on Thursday and Friday

By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

Strong storms are moving through the Front Range on Thursday afternoon. Monsoon moisture is flowing from the South throughout Colorado. The shift in wind direction brings moisture from the Pacific into the state.

"We're getting waterlogged," First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera said.  "We needed this," he said.

dave-weather.jpg
CBS Colorado

There are two bands of beneficial moisture, one along the I-25 corridor, the other is along the Eastern Plains.

dave.jpg
CBS Colorado

From Lookout Mountain CBS News Colorado viewers could not see Denver during the storm.

portillo-5p-pkg-and-wx-frame-10387.jpg
View of the storm in Downtown Denver CBS Colorado
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Chief Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.