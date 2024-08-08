Watch CBS News
Monsoonal moisture arrives in Denver, Coloradans finally get a big weather change with cool, wet weather

By Joe Ruch

/ CBS Colorado

Much cooler Thursday, monsoon moisture arrives in Denver
Dare I say it? Fall is in the air... well, at least for today. A cold front moved through Wednesday night, setting the Front Range up for a cool and wet Thursday. 68 degrees is the anticipated high at the airport, down from a high of 93 degrees yesterday.    

Highs across the Eastern Plains are expected to remain in the upper 60s/ low 70s. The front did not quite reach the high country, allowing for highs in the 70s and 80s.  

Monsoon moisture will bring heavy downpours to the Front Range Thursday afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance of flash flooding for southern portions of the Denver Metro area, Jefferson and Douglas Counties.  

This 25-degree temperature swing is just the start of a cooler stretch of weather through Tuesday of next week.  

