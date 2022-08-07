Long lines In Aurora to get free monkeypox vaccine

The beach at the Aurora Reservoir was a party Saturday for Aurora's Pride celebration.

Sister Caskara of the Golden Nugget Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence was there in costume enjoying themselves and performing community outreach.

"We love spreading joy in our communities and helping to fight the end of stigma," they said.

This day they were doing that by getting in line and getting the monkeypox vaccine

"It's actually pretty good that we were able to get the vaccine right now I'm pretty happy myself to get the vaccine," they said.

They weren't the only one. The line to get a vaccine was long.

Right now, there are 80 cases reported in Colorado since May and more than 7,000 cases nationwide. The United States leads the world in case count.

Because of that the Biden administration declared public health emergency aimed at bolstering the nationwide response to the outbreak.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis says it will increase the number of vaccines available in Colorado, and expand treatment and testing.

Colorado has received more than 9,000 doses of the vaccine so far. That's why Tri-County Health was able to hold the walk-up clinic at Aurora's Pride celebration.

Sister Caskara says getting the vaccine Saturday was more of a precaution.

"I wasn't too worried about the monkeypox. I don't have any friends or family that have gotten it but it's better safe, better safe, sorry," they said.

Monkeypox is spread by prolonged skin-to-skin contact. The majority of cases have been found in men who have sexual contact with other men, but that doesn't mean it is a disease only for gay or bisexual men. Anyone can get it.

Thats why Sister Caskara thinks anyone who is able should consider getting vaccinated against monkeypox for themselves and to protect the larger community.

"Get it controlled now, rather than later when it's way, way worse," they said.