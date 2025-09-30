Mobile mammography van rolls out in Denver ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A bright pink van is hitting the road across the Denver metro area, offering women a fast and convenient way to get screened for breast cancer.

Intermountain Health Saint Joseph Hospital

Intermountain Health Saint Joseph Hospital has launched a new mobile mammography clinic, just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The van is equipped with advanced imaging technology and is designed to meet women where they are - whether at work, in their neighborhoods, or at community events.

"This allows us to get out into the community and give access to patients who might not otherwise come in and get their screenings," said Valerie Taysom, breast center supervisor at St. Joseph Hospital.

The mobile unit replaces a previous van that was retired a couple of years ago. Taysom explained the new mobile clinic offers mammograms in about 15 minutes, making it easier for busy women to prioritize their health.



CBS Colorado's Kelly Werthmann interviews Valerie Taysom, breast center supervisor at St. Joseph Hospital. CBS

"Early detection is the most important thing," Taysom said. "The earlier we can find a cancer, the more treatable it is and the easier it is on the patient."

For Jane Bouchard, the mobile clinic was life-changing. A decade ago, she was the first patient diagnosed with breast cancer after being screened in the original van.

"It pulls up to your office and there's nothing more convenient than that," Bouchard said. "I was called back and later staged with stage 1 cancer."

Jane Bouchard CBS

Now a survivor and advocate, Bouchard is celebrating the return of the program that gave her a second chance.

"It's a great service to the community," she said. "In my case, it saved my life."

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. It remains the most common cancer among women and the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths. Intermountain Health recommends women begin annual mammograms at age 40, or earlier if they have a family history of breast cancer.

Businesses and community organizations interested in scheduling a visit from the mobile unit can call 303-318-3400. For more information, visit intermountainhealthcare.org/cancer.