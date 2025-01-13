MLK Jr. monument in Denver's City Park rededicated after last year's vandalism, theft

Rededication for MLK Jr. monument at City Park after last year's vandalism

One week ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a group gathered Monday at the MLK Jr. monument in Denver's City Park to rededicate the statue. Last year, the statue was vandalized and a large bronze panel was stolen.

Repairs were made to the monument several weeks after the vandalism and theft. The artist who created the panels and other items displayed on the monument, Ed Dwight, was there for the rededication.

Ed Dwight CBS

He said after he heard that vandals had ripped off the metal panels from the I Have A Dream monument, he knew he had to do something about it.

Dwight was one of America's first Black astronauts and has created dozens of sculptures across the country since becoming an artist.

The MLK Jr. monument at Denver's City Park was vandalized on Feb. 21, 2024. CBS

After the vandalism, Dwight contacted metal dealers and suppliers in the city. As it turned out, one of the supplies had purchased one metal panel. The information the shop gathered from the sale helped lead police to one of the suspects.

"These things happen in life. You know, the absolute good news about it is that it wasn't because of hate. It was because somebody just needed some money, and I wanted to sell some metal. That's the good part of this," said Dwight.

The panel was replaced months after the MLK Jr. monument in Denver's City Park was vandalized on Feb. 21, 2024. CBS

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday Commission used the opportunity to kick off a week-long celebration leading up to the annual Marade on Jan. 20. Denver typically has one of the largest celebrations of MLK Jr. in the nation.