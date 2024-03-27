"MJ" the musical revives Michael Jackson's music and fashion ahead of visit to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts

“MJ” the musical revives Michael Jackson’s music and fashion ahead of visit to the Denver

When people hear the name Michael Jackson, most automatically think of the pop icon's greatest hits. But, others may be quick to think of Jackson's fashion, and the style he embodied throughout his life.

Both his music and his sense of fashion, are now revived on stage thanks to the cast and crew of "MJ," a musical coming to the Buell Theatre in April.

MJ is an upbeat and fun story of Michael Jackson's life, focused predominantly on his dedication to his craft while creating what would become the Dangerous World Tour.

CBS

While the musician's songs shine in the two-hour and 30-minute production, many in the audience will find themselves captivated by the accuracy of the costumes on stage.

"(Many in the audience) are like, 'oh my God, you guys are spot on. I remember seeing those,'" said Brandon Lee Harris, an actor who portrays Michael Jackson in the production.

Crew members like Heather Yerrick, the costume supervisor, spent countless hours making sure the production had quality costumes that also would bring back real memories of Jackson's life for those in the audience.

One of the most iconic outfits in the production is a blue jacket with gold shoulder pads and more, a jacket which was designed to replicate the outfit Jackson wore on the night he won multiple Grammys.

Yerrick and her peers noted the small details the jacket features that mimic that of what Jackson wore, even if those small details may not be noticeable from some seats.

"(The Grammy scene) is such a big moment in the show. It is like the highlight of act one, in my opinion," Lee Harris said, noting the importance the jacket plays in bringing audiences back in time.

CBS

Yerrick said she can recall seeing Jackson wearing the jacket and feels the musical captured that moment.

"I very well remember Michael turning around with all the Grammy statues in his hand. It is so important to get this right," Yerrick said.

Of course, one of the most important outfits the production team had to create was Jackson's iconic black and white outfit he wore while performing Billie Jean. A black jacket covered in sequins, with a white armband, is topped with a black hat.

However, the white glove covered in jewels never fails to get those in the audience to cheer.

While many of the outfits were linked to Jackson's stardom, there are many other costumes in the show that also pay homage to his upbringing and career. That includes a series of costumes that capture the Jackson 5 era when the brothers were wearing pink, had afros and danced in unison.

Both Yerrick and Lee Harris said they regularly hear feedback from ticket holders, saying they felt they were taken back in time to the 1970s and 1980's through the costumes.

CBS

"People know Michael and his moves, and his music and what he did for pop culture. That includes his fashion choices. He was a fashion icon," Lee Harris said. "It is mind blowing to see the amount of looks we go through in one show. And they all hit. They all hit. That is all I can say."

Yerrick said it brings her joy to know people catch their attention to detail, making the production even better every night.

"It is amazing to hear people talking about how much that means to them. To feel, for one night, they got to experience him again," Yerrick said.

MJ plays the Buell Theatre April 10 through the 28. For more information on tickets visit DCPA's official website.

CBS News Colorado is a proud partner of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.