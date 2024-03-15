Denver Center for the Performing Arts prepares for "MJ: The Musical" to arrive, "The bar is pretty high"

“The bar is pretty high,” Denver Center prepares for “MJ The Musical” to arrive in April

The story of one of the most iconic musicians to ever live will soon command the stage at the Buell Theatre, as "MJ: The Musical" prepares to show in Denver in April. The musical, which is touring the nation, stops at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts from April 10 through April 28.

MJ takes audiences through Michael Jackson's life, from childhood to the creation of his Dangerous World Tour.

Only CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas was taken behind the scenes of the production, giving you the opportunity to understand the level of work that goes into recreating the star's life on stage. Thomas traveled to Salt Lake City to meet with Roman Banks, an actor who was cast as Michael Jackson for the tour.

"There is an everlasting appreciation when it comes to his music because it is so timeless and multigenerational," Banks said.

Jackson's music has inspired generations of musicians, and many of his songs remain playing on the radio more than a decade after his death.

MJ features more than 20 of Jackson's greatest hits. Songs audiences can expect to hear include, but are not limited to, "Billie Jean," "Thriller," "Smooth Criminal," "I'll Be There," "Bad," and "Human Nature."

Billions of people have heard Jackson's songs and have seen him perform them on video or in person. So Banks has quite the pressure on him to try and recreate Jackson's command on stage.

"The bar is pretty high," Banks said. "I think it is a testament to the brilliance of Michael."

The two-and-a-half-hour production, which includes an intermission, is not a tribute concert. Rather, the talents cast and crew navigate audiences through Jackson's upbringing and stardom through his music.

Banks said he was always a fan of Jackson and has learned a lot about his dedication to his art through the production.

"MJ remains a huge inspiration in my life," Banks said. "The moment I heard there was an MJ musical, I was like, I need to be in that room."

The creators of the production perfectly blended Jackson's life story with his music. At times, his iconic songs are used to tell part of his life story. For example, "I'll Be There" is sung by the character portraying Jackson's mother, underscoring the importance her love for her children carried when their father was strict.

Banks and his peers spend most of their show making sure audiences realize how attentive Jackson was to details and how he expected perfection out of those around him, all for the sake of the general public.

"For better or worse, I think that made Michael the artist he was," Banks said. "(People) are not meant to experience this level of attention, infatuation and pressure from the outside world, especially to the degree Michael experienced."

Banks said he tries to approach every show the same way Jackson would, by striving for perfection while also letting the music shine.

"It is just continuing to be excellent. Never settling," Banks said.

Whether you're a fan of Michael Jackson's music or not, MJ promises to make you want to get out of your seat and dance. And by the end of the show, the entire audience is on their feet doing just that.

"It is a big deal to me to keep as much as that present and alive in every performance I give, as possible. Because that is how I know he would have done it," Banks said. "It sure seems like legacy was a huge part of everything he fought to give to us, and now we see the fruits of it."

If you would like tickets to see "MJ: The Musical" during it's stay at the DCPA, visit the Center for the Performing Arts website.

