"MJ" arrives in Denver, reviving Michael Jackson's iconic music and dance on stage

One of the most popular musicals on tour has arrived in Denver, as "MJ" the musical prepares to play the Buell Theatre through April 28. The show follows the journey of Michael Jackson's life, from childhood to his creation of The Dangerous World Tour. While the music shines throughout the two and a half hour performance, Jackson's iconic dance moves are also fully on display.

A cast member bows at the curtain call during the press night performance of "MJ: The Musical" at the Prince Edward Theatre on March 27, 2024, in London. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Cast members, like Jamaal Fields Green, have the difficult task of trying to recreate Jackson's iconic dance moves on stage any given night.

"It is Michael Jackson, it is as important as it gets," Fields-Green said. "There's pressure for sure, with an icon as big as he was and still is."

Fields-Green and his peers learned how to imitate Jackson as best as possible thanks, in-part, to their opportunity to learn from Jackson's choreographers, Rich + Tone Talauega. The duo worked directly with Michael Jackson during some of his tours and were able to give their insight to those on the MJ cast to make sure audiences get a near-authentic experience to a Michael Jackson concert.

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, MJ brings Jackson back to life on stage.

JoJo Carmichael, swing and assistant dance captain, said she always aspired to dance with Jackson.

"I would have loved to be a tour dancer with Michael Jackson," Carmichael said.

Though Jackson died before Carmichael had the opportunity to complete her dream, she said she was thrilled to be able to share what she has learned with other younger generations.

"I think I definitely am carrying on his legacy. Teaching his moves does help carry on the legacy of Michael Jackson and MJ the musical," Carmichael said. "I don't take that lightly."

Carmichael and some of her fellow cast and crew from MJ get the opportunity to teach some of Jackson's moves to students around the country.

Ahead of the show's stop in Denver, Carmichael spent time teaching students from Salt Lake School of the Arts how to dance to Michael Jackson's hit song, "Smooth Criminal."

"To be able to share this gift, it is a dream come true," Carmichael said. "We learn Michael Jackson and his influences in his dance."

Teens like Shayne Souvall and Gray Henry never got to see Jackson perform live, but are still big fans.

"I grew up listening to Michael Jackson a lot. I used to choreograph dances to 'Man in the Mirror' in the backyard," Henry told CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas.

During an exclusive advanced preview, and behind the scenes tour, of MJ, Thomas was able to watch as Carmichael taught students one of the most rapid dances in Smooth Criminal.

"(Learning this from the cast) is super fun and crazy, because we don't get to meet the swings often," Henry said.

The students started out slow, learning the hand motions to the dance. Then, they slowly started learning the steps at a slowed down pace before trying it with music.

"I really like how upbeat it is," Souvall said.

"It was so hard and challenging," Henry said. "It was funny because we all laughed and were like oh, we didn't realize it was that fast."

Carmichael said it is just as difficult to teach the dance as it is to learn it.

"Whew. To do it is a challenge and a push in itself, and teaching it is just as hard," Carmichael said.

After watching the students learn the dance and perform it multiple times, the cast and crew of MJ offered Thomas the opportunity to learn the same dance.

"The dancing is super important to nail. A lot of practice, for sure," Fields-Green said.

Thomas, who has no educational or professional dance experience at all, agreed to give it a humble try. And, in doing so, was humbled by the difficulty.

"What would you say I am in for?" Thomas asked Henry and Souvall.

"A treat. A big one. A really hard fast treat," they collectively said.

"Just don't stick your body up really high. Stay really grounded, because the movement is fast. Move with efficiency," Henry said.

Dance Supervisor Justin Prescott joined Fields-Green in teaching Thomas all of the dance moves.

"I remember being five (years-old) and doing Smooth Criminal," Prescott said.

Though it took a while to learn the dance, Thomas eventually managed to get enough of it down to be able to say he did it. But, fortunately for the audiences, the professionals will be the ones doing the dance on stage.

But the students who learned the dances from MJ said they were inspired to keep pursuing dance and the performing arts.

"It really proves and shows us it is possible. It takes a lot of work and dedication and drive. But, it really is possible," Henry said.

"It shows you that you really can do it, you can achieve it. If you believe in yourself, anything is possible," Carmichael said.

If you would like to see MJ while it plays the DCPA, visit https://www.denvercenter.org/tickets-events/mj/

