Mitch McConnell back home after completing physical therapy for concussion

McConnell back home after treatment for concussion Mitch McConnell back home after treatment for concussion 00:12

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell returned home Saturday after being released from an rehabilitation facility where he was receiving treatment for a concussion he suffered during a fall earlier this month.

In a statement, the 81-year-old McConnell said he had "finished inpatient physical therapy" and would spend "the next few days" working from home on the advice of his physical therapists.

"I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon," McConnell said.

On March 8, the Republican senator from Kentucky tripped and fell while attending a private dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C., and was subsequently hospitalized for several days with a concussion.

On March 13, he was discharged from the hospital to the inpatient rehabilitation facility.

Sen. John Thune of South Dakota said Tuesday that McConnell was "anxious to get back" to his work at the Capitol.

Two other members of the Senate remain absent while they receive medical treatment. Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania has been receiving treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center since mid-February, while Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California is recovering from shingles.

— Caitlin Yilek and Jack Turman contributed to this report.