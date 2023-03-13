McConnell discharged from hospital after concussion to recover at rehab facility

Washington — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was discharged from the hospital on Monday after suffering a concussion and rib fracture, but he will continue being treated at an inpatient rehabilitation facility, his office said.

"Leader McConnell's concussion recovery is proceeding well," his spokesman David Popp said in a news release. "At the advice of his physician, the next step will be a period of physical therapy at an inpatient rehabilitation facility before he returns home."

The 81-year-old suffered a concussion Wednesday after tripping at a Washington hotel, where he was attending a private dinner

Over the weekend, McConnell's medical team found that he also had a minor rib fracture, Popp said.

In 2019, McConnell tripped and fell at his home and underwent surgery to repair a shoulder fracture.

The Senate has been short several members as of late due to illness.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman has been receiving treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland since mid-February. California Sen. Dianne Feinstein left the hospital last week and was receiving treatment at home as she recovers from a bout of shingles.