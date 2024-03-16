Watch CBS News
Missing endangered Colorado woman last seen in Lakewood could be having mental health episode

A 58-year-old Colorado woman who's been missing for almost a month might be experiencing mental health issues, police say. Now there are concerns for her safety.

Rachelle Reef has been missing out of Lakewood since Feb. 19, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said on Saturday. She was last seen in the 11000 block of West 2nd Place.

missing-lakewood-woman-rachelle-reef-from-cbi.jpg
Rachelle Reef Colorado Bureau of Investigation / Lakewood Police Department

Reef has blonde hair and green eyes and is about 5'8" and 180 pounds.

Police ask that if anyone sees Reef to call 911 or Lakewood Police at 303-980-7300.

