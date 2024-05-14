Miss Colorado USA Arianna Lemus gives up her crown

Arianna Lemus, who was crowned Miss Colorado USA last year, has resigned from her role as she calls for reform within the Miss USA organization.

misscoloradousa.com

Lemus made the announcement on Instagram last week and said "I stand in solidarity with Noelia and UmaSofia, former Miss USA and Miss Teen USA 2023, as I step down from my role as Miss Colorado USA." She was referring to Noelia Voigt and UmaSofia Srivastava, who gave up their crowns last week.

"Noelia and UmaSofia's voices have been stifled by the constraints of a contract that undermines their rights and dignity," she wrote. "These remarkable women serve as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for reform within the Miss USA organization."

Lemus is from Gunnison and her decision is a big turnaround from her positive stance on the organization that she shared last fall. In October she posted on social media that "the Miss USA organization empowers women to showcase themselves unapologetically."

A new Miss Colorado USA was scheduled to be crowned at the end of June. With this news, CBS Colorado has reached out to the organization to see if they plan to appoint someone new as Miss Colorado USA between now and then.