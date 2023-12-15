Mines fans party in Texas night before national championship

Fans and alumni of the Colorado School of Mines Orediggers got the Tupps Brewery in McKinney Texas jumping Friday night at the pre-NCAA Division II National Championship Game Fan Fest.

CBS

Their team is undefeated heading into Saturday's championship game and it has them feeling really good about their chances and maybe a little spoiled.

"Oh, it's awesome you wake up you support your team for about a half of football and then you're good because we're up by so much you make some food and we're fine," said Mines student Ben Parker.

Ben Parker (left) CBS

Most football experts say this game won't be a walk in the park, their opponent is just as good, but fans aren't worried because they have their not-so-secret weapon. Their quarterback.

"We have the man, The myth, the legend, John Matocha baby. Let's go!" said Parker.

It has the little school in Golden getting attention from across the nation.

CBS

"It's great to see these guys play football and play at this level on a national level. It's outstanding," said former Mines football player Andy Flynn.

Andy Flynn CBS

If the Orediggers win it will be the school's first national championship in football.