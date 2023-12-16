Watch CBS News
Mines fall short in national championship, but fans in Texas treasure the experience

By Michael Abeyta

/ CBS Colorado

It was an exciting week for Mines fans here Texas, and on Saturday morning the fun continued that spirit even though their team couldn't bring home a win.

"You got all the Deion Sanders Prime Time hype Air Force is there. Good for a while. But man, Mines is where it's at," said Ted Archuleta an alumni.

The college football team with the best record took to the field Saturday to play for a Division II National Championship. Fans and alumni were pumped.

"It's just a small community, man. There are 2,500 kids there. All fight for each other," said Archuleta.

Before the game they threw quite a party at the stadium in McKinney Texas, with a Mines twist.

"Mines by 6.022 times 10 to 2,030. you know what that is? Avogadro's constant," said Nico Gonzalez showing off his sign.

It was a reunion of all the usual characters like Gonzalez who doesn't let weather or distance stop him from coming to a game.

"Dude It feels great. It's nice. Everyone's here," said Gonzalez.

And the Lewis family who has a son on the Mines team and on the Harding team. They finally found a way to support both at once.

"We just cut off all of our shirts that we had. And I have I have the Bison and Blaster," said Lindsey Lewis.

Even though Mines couldn't pull off the win, fans still treasure the experience.

"Win or lose, they've already put the team on the map," said Archuleta.

This was the last game for star quarterback John Matocha and a number of seniors but the team says they have a lot of talent coming back so they won't be surprised if they are back in the championship game soon. 

