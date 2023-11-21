Mild mid-week before a taste of winter oozes on Thanksgiving

One more mild day before Colorado deep freeze pushes in for Thanksgiving night

One more mild day before Colorado deep freeze pushes in for Thanksgiving night

We have one more nice November day to look forward to, but, the clock is ticking. We are expecting a big blast of Winter to arrive late on Thanksgiving that will send temperatures tumbling and bring in a shot of snow along with it.

CBSColorado has posted a First Alert Weather Day for Friday because of the change.

We are watching two storm systems that will come together over Colorado on Thanksgiving night. One is an Arctic cold front that will increase the clouds and cool the temperatures initially on Thursday.

The second is a Pacific storm that will mix with the cold at the end of the holiday. This will drop temperatures below freezing and most likely bring in Denver's first accumulating snow of the month.

Temperatures will drop below freezing on Thursday night and wont rise above 32 degrees until Sunday. This prolonged cold spell will coincide with a blast of moisture pushed in from the expected Pacific low. At this point, it looks like the Denver metro area may see around 2 to 4 inches of light, fluffy snow. This will be enough to cause slick roads on Black Friday so travel Thanksgiving night, all day Friday thru Saturday morning may be an issue.

Snow forecast amounts are likely to change, as we get closer to Friday. But, right now most of the Front Range and mountains are looking at several inches of snow on Friday into the start of the weekend.

Before the change takes place we have a wonderful Wednesday to look forward to with mostly sunny skies statewide. There will be no travel problems for Wednesday and most of Thursday across Colorado.

High temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s mostly in the mountains and western Colorado on Wednesday. Most of the eastern plains highs will be in the 60s to low 70s.

Thanksgiving will be cloudy statewide with cooler temperatures.

The Black Friday Shopping forecast calls for snow off and on all day with temperatures only in the 20s!

Once the cold wave settles in look for highs in the 20s for Denver on Friday and Saturday with lows in the low to mid teens.