Mike Tyson's medical scare postpones his boxing match with Jake Paul

5/31: CBS Morning News 5/31: CBS Morning News 20:34

The highly anticipated boxing showdown between former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and social media star Jake Paul has been postponed after Tyson suffered an ulcer flare up last weekend, Netflix announced Friday.

"Tyson's recent ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks," the streaming giant, which was slated to livestream the fight in July, announced in a statement posted to X.

Netflix said the fight "will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike's able to resume training with no limitations and both fighters can have equal time to prepare."

Paul's company, Most Valuable Promotions, also confirmed the news.

"The recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations," the statement read. "The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th."

First announced in March, the fight was initially scheduled to take place in AT&T Stadium in Texas on July 20. The 27-year-old Paul, a YouTube star who turned to pro boxing four years ago, has won nine of his last ten fights. Tyson, the undisputed world heavyweight champ from 1987 to 1990, retired in 2005.

The 57-year-old suffered a medical emergency on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles Sunday due to an ulcer flare up, his representatives said in a statement.

Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match press conference in Arlington, Texas. Cooper Neill / Getty Images for Netflix

"Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good," Tyson said in a statement.

"I'm heartbroken, speechless, gutted. We've been working so hard over here," Paul said in a video posted to X on Friday. "I do value Mike's health first and foremost. Love that guy, I have so much respect for him…I'm ready whenever you are."