The wait continues for Mike Shanahan for Pro Football Hall of Fame, former Broncos coach not chosen as finalist

Former Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan won't be part of the upcoming Pro Football Hall of Fame Class. Shanahan was a semifinalist in the Coach/Contributor category for the hall but on Wednesday he found out he wasn't chosen as a finalist for 2024.

Head coach Mike Shanahan of the Denver Broncos during the AFC Championship Game on January 22, 2006 in Denver. Brian Bahr / Getty Images

Instead, the selection committee picked former Lions and Steelers coach Buddy Parker from the pool of semifinalists.

Shanahan was the head coach of the Broncos from 1995-2008 and led the Broncos to wins in Super Bowl XXXII and Super Bowl XXXIII.

In addition to his success on the field, Shanahan's innovations in the West Coast offense are seen throughout the league today. His coaching tree includes some of the brightest minds in the game. 11 former assistants have been head coaches, and two of the last eight Super Bowls have been won by former assistants (Sean McVay and Gary Kubiak).

In addition to his time with the Broncos, Shanahan also spent time as the head coach of the Los Angeles Raiders from 1988-1989 and the Washington Redskins from 2010-2013.

Shanahan had a career record of 178-144 including an 8-6 record in the postseason.

John Elway, Floyd Little, Terrell Davis, Shannon Sharpe, Gary Zimmerman, Champ Bailey, DeMarcus Ware, Steve Atwater and Pat Bowlen are Broncos who have been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.