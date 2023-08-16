Mayor Mike Johnston gives update on Denver's state of emergency on homelessness

Mayor Mike Johnston will give an update on Wednesday morning about Denver's state of emergency that he declared due to the homeless problem. He will discuss the work his administration has done in its first month.

Only a few hours after his term as the Mile High City's new mayor began, Johnston declared the state of emergency and said homelessness was his No. 1 priority.

Mayor Mike Johnston on July 25, 2023 in his Denver office RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

He is currently focused on changing the way the city's sweeps of illegal homeless encampments are done. He had initially said the camps can stay unless there were housing options. He later added he would only sweep camps without an immediate housing option if they blocked a public right of way, were a public threat or they were around private property. That was the case when Johnston ordered his first sweep two weeks ago at 22nd and Stout Street. He said that encampment was a public health concern.

Johnston's goal is to find housing for more than 1,000 people in the city experiencing homelessness.

The mayor has created a 10 person team to address the crisis. He has also conducted several town halls with the plan to visit all of Denver's 78 neighborhoods to discuss solutions outside of encampment sweeps.

"Our real focus is on a long term path to housing and I would say there is even downsides to moving encampments when you have people that we are having conversations with that we are identifying places they might want to go," Johnston said.