Denver moves forward with micro-communities, converting another hotel into units for the unhoused

As the City of Denver move forward with plans to build tiny home communities across the metro area, Mayor Mike Johnston also announced the formal acquisition of a hotel property that has been on the city's radar for several years. The city plans to convert a former hotel into housing for people experiencing homelessness.

CBS

The property is located on Peoria Crossing and East 38th Avenue at the former site of the Stays Inn. Several months ago, the city received $2 million from U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette (D-Colo.), to finalize the purchase. This week, the city officially closed on the building.

However, those who live nearby the building remain mixed on whether this will bring more problems to an already concerning area.

"There were many more businesses here a few years back, and a lot of them have had to move just because things are unsafe," Bryce Barrick said.

Barrick is a property owner who works just steps away from the former hotel, which is expected to create nearly 100 units of supportive housing with wraparound services. While he is supportive of the mayor's push to get people into housing, he worries if an industrial area is the right location.

"I think it's going to exacerbate the problem here," Barrick said. "A lot of people are having to install fences and gate and barbed wire and things like that and run-ins. I feel like where I was calling police once every couple of years, now its once every two three months."

"Conceptually I think it's a good idea," Dan Prather said.

Prather is the president of Dual Draw, a newer manufacturing facility in the area. He sees the plan to get the unhoused into hotel rooms as an opportunity to improve safety.

"It's a hotel that's had its challenges over the year. I think something like [that] may end up being an improvement for the neighborhood, and if it goes well and the city manages it correctly," Prather said. "I'm really looking towards the new administration to help out with that."

This is one project among several solutions toward sheltering 1,000 people by the end of the year, as Mayor Johnston moves forward with his plan to identify locations that will serve as micro-communities, equipped with small housing units, bathroom and trash pickups and supportive services.

"What we know is that we'll have sites that are widely spread around the city," Johnston said. "We'll have options in all the city council districts, and we're working with our partners in the emergency operations center and with council to get those released soon."

While the newest focus is on bids to support micro-communities, Barrick hopes the city does not overlook ensuring the Stays Inn property also operates smoothly.

"If I knew that there was 24-hour security and if there were some strict rules that the tenants had to follow," he said.