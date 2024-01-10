Migrants in Denver sell goods and services in Stanley Marketplace

Employment is something thousands of migrants long for, but getting jobs in Denver has been a challenge. Many are already on the path to getting work permits. In the meantime, Stanley Marketplace is providing a space to help migrants support themselves while doing something they're passionate about.

Stanley Marketplace is using its only vacant storefront for migrants to sell goods and services.

They sell everything from food to handmade products, even services like hair braiding.

"It is incredibly special to be able to give them a platform and visibility," said Ally Fredeen, general manager of Stanley Marketplace. "It's really a space for these individuals to come together and showcase their skills and talents that they had back home."

Fredeen says they've had nearly 30 migrants join the pop-up in January.

Cristian Bolivar set up shop Tuesday.

"I've been working small jobs like construction, cleaning houses," explained Bolivar in Spanish. "In my country, I was an animal rescuer. When I got here, I started looking for that work. I haven't gotten it."

Since he can't work with pets, Bolivar's helping their owners.

He makes leashes with rope donated from Movement Climbing Gym.

He sells them at a table inside the pop-up storefront, along with other Venezuelans trying to make a living.

"This allows us to generate additional income. It is essential to be working here in the United States and I'm grateful for this opportunity that they are giving us," said Bolivar.

At the table next to Bolivar, Marilis Marte makes a profit selling arepas. She cooks them in the home of the family hosting her and brings them to Stanley Marketplace to sell.

"My family has always cooked this food. My mother taught me," said Marte. "Now we can save for housing and keep our children stable. This has helped us little by little."

The plan for now is to let migrants use the space every Tuesday in January.

Fredeen at Stanley Marketplace says they're looking at ways to extend the pop-up duration so migrants can continue to have a platform for their businesses.