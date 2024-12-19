Migrant family struggles to find shelter in Denver; Salvation Army family shelters at capacity this holiday season

The city of Denver closed its last shelter that was specifically for migrants this week. However, this closure also comes at a time when several other families across Denver are struggling to make ends meet and find housing. The Salvation Army operates two family shelters in Denver, and it's at capacity with a waitlist of 150 people.

A Venezuelan migrant CBS Colorado spoke is now looking for a new home for her family of six after she was kicked out of an apartment in Denver.

Leilany is from Venezuela. She and her family have been living in Denver, as they navigate the experience of migrant life in the city. CBS

Leilany and her four children were once in a shelter too, but after 30 days, they moved into an apartment. Months later, they quickly learned the costs were too high to keep up. They had to look for alternatives elsewhere and rented a room, but are now back to square one.

With tears running down her face, Leilany explained she is trying to figure out where she and her four children will sleep in the coming days.

"Even if it's just a parking lot where my children can shelter from the cold, or if someone can give me a job," Leilany said in Spanish.

Leilany's journey began in a shelter, where her family stayed when they first arrived in Denver. After 30 days, thanks to small jobs and the support of the community, she was able to secure an apartment for her family. But that was short-lived.

Three months ago, Leilany's family rented a room from another family, but they learned last week they had to leave since they discovered the renters hadn't been paying rent for months.

"I don't have a stable job, yet I still paid rent, and they threw me out to the streets with my kids, and the month isn't even over," Leilany said. "I feel like my hands are tied."

For a week now the family has been homeless, and each night is different. Some nights they sleep inside a good Samaritan's car, and other nights, community advocates help by putting them in a hotel.

Jean Boylan, community liaison for McMeen Elementary School, helps families navigate the system.

"Right now, we are relying on donations to put our families in hotels and spending hours and hours on that when we should be focusing on education," Boylan said.

The school is helping 60 families who need support during the holidays.

"I would say, two years ago, we maybe needed support for a dozen families," Boylan said. "Last year, it was like 40 or 50. This year, the numbers are up again."

In a statement to CBS Colorado, Jordan Fuja, a spokesperson for Mayor Mike Johnston's office said, "Addressing family unsheltered homelessness is always a top priority for Mayor Johnston and his administration, particularly in the winter months. We know that there are many families who need support, which is why we purchased the former Embassy Suites to open up more than 200 rooms for families experiencing homelessness. We are not currently seeing encampments with children, and will continue to work diligently to help all families get inside as quickly as possible."

For Leilany and her family, it is support she's counting on sooner rather than later as well as many other families who are struggling in Denver.

On Monday, Denver City Council approved a multi-million-dollar contract extension to continue operating a hotel shelter for people experiencing homelessness through February 2025.

The Salvation Army said in a statement, "It is concerning that any family is on a waitlist for shelter. The city of Denver does not have enough shelter beds for families."