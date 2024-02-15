Denver nonprofit sees an uptick in demand for helping migrant families get baby supplies

Local organization struggles to keep up with needs for migrants

In the middle of a parking lot in North Denver, volunteers are scrambling to give families a little extra relief.

"We see a whole variety of clientele. We see parents, families with their children. We see grandparents coming through," said Emily Patterson.

Patterson is a partnership and volunteer coordinator with WeeCycle, which is a nonprofit that helps support families who are struggling to afford basic baby supplies, including diapers and formula.

"Up to about three times a week, we come out into different communities into the downtown Denver area, and we distribute out diapers, wipes and formula to families who are waiting in line," said Patterson. "It's first come, first serve. We don't have any requirements around it."

Yet, as the organization continues to deliver supplies to local families in need, they are noticing an uptick in demand as more migrant families settle in the Denver metro area.

"A girl told us about this and we came, because she's already been here once," said Yhoandry Rebolledo, a Venezuelan mother who arrived in Denver nearly a month ago.

"This is the busiest I've seen it," said Laurie Brinker, a grandmother who visits WeeCycle's mobile baby distribution events frequently.

Between September and December 2023, attendance at these mobile markets have increased over 66%, making it challenging for WeeCycle to keep up.

"I say on average we're giving out close to 20,000 to 25,000 diapers, and we go through about 150 formulas. We saw recently at our latest Saturday market, we gave out over 35,000 diapers, which is the highest number we've ever done," said Patterson.

Patterson expects these high numbers to continue to impact how much they can help everyone who lines up.

"We kind of have to drive around from store to store to try to find the amount we need and then there's always the funding around it as well. We have to make sure we have enough funding to purchase the formula," she said.

The organization hopes they can build up their access to baby supplies with more donations from the community, as well as additional volunteers to help distribute.

"I think they're doing a great job," said Brinker "It's an amazing thing that they're doing."

"We have to try to get as many people, families as we can," said Patterson.

Families like Rebolledo say they could not be more grateful organizations like this are committed to helping out new arrivals, no matter how big or small the gesture.

"In reality, it makes me happy because you can tell they are good people and not everyone is willing to help out like this," said Rebolledo. "It's really emotional to come here and receive help."