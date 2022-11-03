More than half of GOP midterm candidates are "election deniers," CBS News review finds

More than 300 election deniers on the ballot 48 states have election deniers running for office in midterms 01:33

More than half of GOP candidates running in the midterm elections are categorized by CBS News as election deniers — those who have raised doubts about the validity or integrity of the 2020 election. A CBS News review of every federal and statewide race found that 308 GOP candidates of the 597 Republicans running fall under that category.

CBS News defines an election denier as any candidate who has done one or more of the following:

Explicitly said they believe the 2020 election was stolen.

Repeated disproven claims of widespread voter fraud in 2020.

Supported a type of post 2020-audit.

Signed onto a Texas lawsuit looking to overturn the 2020 election results in several battleground states.

Objected to certify the 2020 electoral college results in Arizona and Pennsylvania on Jan. 6, 2021.

Been unclear when asked if they believe President Joe Biden was legitimately elected.

The majority of GOP candidates running for the U.S. House of Representatives are categorized as election deniers, as are the majority of Republicans running for U.S. Senate and for governor in states across America. Nearly half of those running to be secretaries of state — officials who would help administer future elections — are also considered election deniers.

It isn't just a red state phenomenon. The review found election deniers are on the ballot in major races in 48 states. Just two states, Rhode Island and North Dakota, do not have an election denier on the ballot.

Some of those running are incumbents who are questioning the validity of the same ballots upon which they were elected.