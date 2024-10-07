Fort Collins business owner raises concerns with illegal activity by unhoused in Old Town

A business owner in Old Town Fort Collins is calling on the city to further enforce nuisance laws, claiming some of the unhoused population in Fort Collins are now causing her business to struggle at times.

Old Town Fort Collins. CBS

Michele Pullaro, owner of Pescock's Perch, always dreamed of owning and operating a business that took old items and gave them new life. She was able to do that when she left her previous career to start a business that sells art and other items from vendors around the region.

Five years ago, Pullaro set her eyes on a shop in Old Town.

"I thought downtown would be the prime location. I looked in the windows and said, 'This is it,'" Pullaro explained. "At that time there wasn't a ton of crime here. I felt safe. I thought it was a great location."

However, in the years since opening, Pullaro says she has perceived an increase in issues when it comes to the number of unhoused people in Fort Collins and their activities around her business.

"This past summer was the scariest, the most threatening situations that literally changed my life and the way I view my business," Pullaro said.

Pullaro said she's had to call police many times to report people sleeping around the edges of her building, consuming drugs at times and even verbally confronting her.

"I have reported these men for breaking ordinances in front of my store, and it has created a domino effect," Pullaro said. "I've had a very large man come by, yell into my door, 'I know who you are Ms. Pullaro. This is just the beginning. This is never going to end.' That's scary."

Pullaro has hired private security to monitor her property and has even had them escort her to and from her car at times, accusing some unguided individuals of verbally harassing her for reporting them. She has also installed many cameras around her business for security reasons.

Although the individuals Pullaro is concerned about are technically on public property, she has applauded Fort Collins Police Services for regularly responding to her calls for assistance. However, she said she feels they are limited in what they can do due to the people of concern being on public property, while allegedly harassing and intimidating her.

Pullaro has also presented her concerns to city council, hoping that amendments will be made to the city's nuisance ordinance. She hopes the laws will be changed to further enforce nuisance laws on public properties.

Fort Collins Police told CBS News Colorado that, year-to-year, crimes against persons, property and society are down 9% compared to 2023. However, arrests for infractions such as municipal code violations, DUI, trespass and other crimes are up nearly 6% in that same time.

The agency said it continues to work with business owners and visitors to Fort Collins to make the city safe and welcoming.

Pullaro said she is just one of many business owners or residents in Old Town who have the concerns with some of the unhoused in the area. However, she said she is the only one willing to take on the pushback publicly.

"I still want to make a difference for Downtown Fort Collins. I may not be here. There may be another tenant. But, hopefully, my actions are going to make it better for them," Pullaro said.