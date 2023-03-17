Army investigating after elite parachutist dies of injuries from training jump in Florida

Death of Army Golden Knights parachutist under investigation Death of Army Golden Knights parachutist under investigation 02:18

The Army has launched an investigation after a member of its Golden Knights parachute team died from injuries he sustained during a training jump.

Army officials identified the parachutist as Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen, who joined the U.S. Army Golden Knights in 2020. He had jumped more than 1,000 times with the Army.

Sgt. Kettenhofen jumped on Monday, had a "hard landing" and died from his injuries on Tuesday, officials said.

"The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Sgt. 1st Class Ty Kettenhofen was loved, admired, and respected by all those who knew him for his sense of humor, joy of life and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist," said Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander. "Our hearts and faith are with his family and friends as we grieve and heal with them. Ty will be honored and remembered as a Golden Knight, Soldier, and friend."

CBS News Miami aired a segment with Kettenhofen and the Golden Knights in early March, where their videos went viral after the parachute team was reported as unidentified flying objects.

The Golden Knights travel around the world to show off their sophisticated and complex parachute training. According to the Army, the Golden Knights have earned over 3,800 medals in competition while also achieving 348 world records in the process.