Death of Army Golden Knight parachutist under investigation

MIAMI - A member of the Golden Knights parachute team has died from his injuries after officials said he had a "hard landing" during a routine jump.

Officials identified the parachutist as Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen, who joined the U.S. Army Golden Knights in 2020.

Kettenhofen has jumped more than 1,000 times.

Sgt. Kettenhofen jumped on Monday, had a hard landing and passed away from his injuries on Tuesday, officials said.

CBS News Miami aired a segment with Kettenhofen and the Golden Knights in early March, where their videos went viral after the parachute team was reported as unidentified flying objects.

The Golden Knights travel around the country and the world to show off how sophisticated and complex their parachute training is.

"The U.S. Army Parachute Team is deeply saddened by the loss of one of our own. Sgt. 1st Class Ty Kettenhofen was loved, admired, and respected by all those who knew him for his sense of humor, joy of life and accomplishments as a senior non-commissioned officer and demonstration parachutist," said Lt. Col. Andy Moffit, Golden Knights Parachute Team commander.

"Our hearts and faith are with his family and friends as we grieve and heal with them. Ty will be honored and remembered as a Golden Knight, Soldier, and friend."

Army officials said the incident is under investigation.