Michael Hancock to deliver final speech as mayor after 12 years in office

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is saying farewell after 12 years in office.

Over three terms, Hancock led Denver through two recessions, a pandemic, social unrest, an opioid epidemic and a homeless crisis.

It is the end of an era in Denver as Hancock prepares to leave office. Hancock took office during the Great Recession, as the National Western Stock Show and United Airlines were poised to leave the city.

He not only convinced them to stay but expand, along with the convention center. He also led the transformation of Union Station and Brighton Boulevard and the restoration of the South Platte.

"Those are things that I look back on and I say, 'yeah, I'm proud of those moments,'" he said.

Hancock plans to deliver a parting message to Denverites in his farewell address Thursday evening. Late last month Hancock sat down with CBS News Colorado political specialist Shaun Boyd to reflect on his tenure as mayor.

"There are a lot of things I look forward to," he said. "One of them is waking up on July 18 and not feeling the weight of the city on me. It's an unbelievable honor and privilege to serve but it is also an awesome, awesome burden to make decisions that affect the lives of over 70,000 people."

Hancock also shared advice for Mayor-elect Mike Johnston: always be honest, don't pay attention to social media and know you're not alone. He praised his staff and the city's 11,000 employees.

Johnston will be inaugurated on Monday at 10:30 a.m.