Denver Mayor-elect Mike Johnston announces transition team

Denver Mayor-elect Mike Johnston announced his transition team on Friday. He said he wants to review all the city agencies while also targeting new areas like neighborhood safety.

That means Johnston is creating more than two dozen committees and said he is prioritizing the issues facing the city.

"Obviously a focus on homelessness. We'll have a special committee dedicated to that, one dedicated to migrants who are arriving in the city and how we're going to support them and one focused on our partnership with Denver Public Schools and what we're going to do with education and our collaboration long-term between the city and the school district," said Johnston.

One of the transition co-chairs, Julia Gonzales, said the goal is to end street homelessness in four years. Johnson is setting up a website so anyone who lives in the city can apply to be a part of the committees.