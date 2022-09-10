Colorado political discussion: A look at a new ad from Sen. Michael Bennet that "bashes the energy industry"

This week CBS News Colorado Political Specialist Shaun Boyd was joined by political analysts Republican Dick Wadhams and Democrat Mike Dino to discuss several topics, including the U.S. Senate race in Colorado -- Michael Bennet (D) vs. Joe O'Dea (R). The following is a word-for-word transcript of that conversation.

Shaun Boyd: A reputable new poll shows Colorado's U.S. Senate race is now neck and neck. As the race tightens, incumbent Sen. Michael Bennett is out with a new ad that bashes the energy industry specifically and corporations in general, suggesting they're to blame for the high cost of living. Which is a bit ironic, given Bennett, a millionaire, made a fortune in the corporate world working for a Republican who invested heavily in oil -- Phil Anschutz. Dick, you wrote a column calling Bennet out for being a hypocrite.

Dick Wadhams: Yes, he did. He became a wealthy man, not that he came from a poor background. But he became a very wealthy man working for Phil Anschutz as you say. Nothing wrong with that. In fact, I think it's admirable that he helped Phil Anschutz build that movie empire that they put together. I think it's wonderful. And then, of course, Bennet is actually lying when he says I don't take corporate money because he is taking corporate money, it just is illegally laundered through other committees into his campaign. And ... he continues to say, I don't take corporate money. It's not true. He is taking corporate money.

Shaun Boyd: Mike, what is Bennet's strategy here?

Mike Dino: Well, from a strategic point of view, an interesting map I saw yesterday, Colorado has the most counties in the United States where college-educated white voters are the majority of voters. It covers most of the metro area, and we move into the ski areas, resort areas and a few on the Western Slope. And so I do think that demographic cares about, you know, renewable energy, clean energy. They're the ones buying the Teslas and the EVs. And I think, you know, the senator's position is something that he can stand by in Congress. He's certainly been behind the recent Inflation Reduction Act that was passed that he was part of voting for, supports a lot of clean energy. And so I think it aligns with where he is. And it also aligns with the demographics of Colorado. So it's good policy and good politics.

Shaun Boyd: On the energy. But on the corporation side?

Mike Dino: Well, listen, he hasn't worked for Phil Anschutz since 2003. That's been almost 20 years ago...

Dick Wadhams: He's still enjoying those millions of dollars.

Mike Dino: And he lost ... millions of dollars by joining the administration of Mayor (John) Hickenlooper back then. He turned away a lot because that was part of his employment contract.

Dick Wadhams: My heart bleeds for him.

Mike Dino: So he left a lot of money on the table. And I think, you know, his position certainly aligns really well with the electorate here in Colorado.