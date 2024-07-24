Mexican Street Corn Pizza and Fruity Pebbles Pineapple Shrimp highlight new foods at Cheyenne Frontier Days

Cheyenne Frontier Days 2024 is well underway, and one of the highlights of the entire event is the food being served during the rodeo, night shows, and carnival on the west side of the complex.

For years now Nate Janousek has served delicious fair foods to hundreds of thousands of people. His company, Fun Biz Concessions, has redefined the way people think of fair foods and has become a highlight of the Frontier Days experience every year.

CBS

In 2024 Janousek's team doubled down their efforts to bring tasty and unique foods to those who attend the Cheyenne Frontier Days event.

Last year, his new food being served was pickle pizza, which is more appetizing than you may think. However, in 2024, he added several new items. He had his team cook up one of everything he sells for CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas to try out.

"For sure, you need to try the Mexican street corn pizza. It is all the ingredients of a classic elote on a delicious pizza crust. It is creamy, it is salty it is cheesy. We have fresh cilantro on top. It is really good stuff," Janousek told Thomas.

The concessions also feature unique corn dogs, including one dipped and covered in hot Cheetos.

For those wanting other unique eats, consider trying out the donut barbecue bacon burger. The burger is topped with crispy bacon and barbecue sauce, while the buns are replaced with two full-sized glazed donuts.

CBS

The "Wild and Crazy Watermelon Popsicle" joins Dole Whip as two of the most popular new adds for the dessert and sweets lineup. The popsicle's name fits its taste.

"It is a frozen piece of watermelon wrapped in a Fruit Rollup, dipped in chamoy and sprinkled with tajine. It is frozen so it is crunchy, it is sweet, it is sticky and it is sour," Janousek said.

Janousek said that popsicles are popular in foreign street food scenes and had to be added to his menu.

The Dole Whip is a great option for those who are dairy or gluten-free, offering them an ice cream-like option to cool down with.

Janousek described rodeo food as an adventure. That is underscored by his Fruity Pebbles Pineapple Shrimp bowl.

CBS

"It is a great big pineapple hollowed out, filled with delicious fried shrimp, grilled pineapple, topped with spicy ranch sauce, and sprinkled with Fruity Pebbles," Janousek said.

For those who love Chinese food, the team also offers a Chinese option with fried rice, sweet chicken, and vegetables.

Janousek and his team have helped CFD redefine rodeo and fair food in recent years, and 2024 is the biggest example yet of the endless capabilities Janousek and his team have with their food.