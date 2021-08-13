Mesa County Clerk Ordered To Stop Using Voting Machines

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- When passwords were accessed and recently posted online on a website known for conspiracy theories, it set off alarm bells in the Colorado Secretary of State's Office. It was determined to come from a private voting machine session called a "trusted build," said Jena Griswold.

(credit: CBS)

"It appears that a week before the trusted build, the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder's Office directed Mesa County staff to turn off the video surveillance of their voting equipment."

She added the clerk's office allowed an unauthorized person into the machine update session. The sensitive information that can access the machines turned up on the website Gateway Pundit, according to the Secretary of State's Office.

"Today I have issued an election order to prohibit the use of these voting systems in Mesa County. This means that the voting equipment in Mesa County can no longer be used."

(credit: CBS)

Matt Crane is the head of the Colorado clerk's association, he said at a news conference, "It was an intentional and selfish act that jeopardized the conduct of and the election of Mesa County."

Tina Peters is the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder. While her office was being raided she appeared at a cyber symposium sponsored by "The Pillow Man" Mike Lindell. She talked about the media.

"If you tell the truth you never have to worry about what you said," said Peters.

She has denied any wrongdoing.

Tina Peters (credit: CBS)

The Mesa County District Attorney is investigating to determine if there's any possible criminal violations. The DA conducted a search of the Clerk's offices earlier this week. The search warrant affidavit request has been sealed. Mesa County Commissioners are to meet behind closed doors Friday to discuss the voting machine matter.