Men accused of damaging 140-million-year-old rock formations at national park face up to 10 years in prison

An Oct. 8 trial date has been set for two Nevada men accused of damaging rock formations estimated to be 140 million years old at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

A federal indictment charged Wyatt Clifford Fain, 37, and Payden David Guy Cosper, 31, with one count of injury and depredation of government property and one count of aiding and abetting. The U.S. Department of Justice said the men could each face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The two Henderson residents were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and made their first court appearance Friday, at which they both pleaded innocent and were released on a personal recognizance bond, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Authorities said Fain and Cosper allegedly pushed rock formations over a cliff edge around Redstone Dunes Trail at Lake Mead on April 7, resulting in damages of more than $1,000.

In a video posted to social media, two adult males are seen pushing natural rock formations from the top of a cliff at the Redstone Dunes Trail area at Lake Mead National Recreation Area. National Park Service

In April, the National Park Service posted a screenshot from a video that was reportedly recorded on the evening of April 7, showed two men toppling natural rock formations from the top of a cliff.

The Lake Mead National Recreation Area just outside of Las Vegas draws around 6 million visitors every year and spans 2,344 square miles of mountains and desert canyons.

Authorities said staffing levels mean park officials often rely on the public to also keep watch over resources within park boundaries.

The National Park Service says if you see something suspicious, or if you have information that could help an investigation, call the NPS-wide Tip Line at 1-888-653-0009 or submit a tip online here.