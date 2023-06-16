Memorial will honor Jor'Dell Richardson, 14-year-old shot and killed by Aurora police

A memorial has been scheduled for Friday evening to remember Jor'Dell Richardson, the teen shot and killed by police earlier this month. The 14-year-old was shot near 8th Avenue and Dayton Street last Thursday, June 1.

Aurora Police

Police said the teen, Jor'dell Richardson and others had just robbed a convenience store and stole several vape cartridges. That's when officers said Richardson ran away and eventually officers caught up to him. Police said Richardson had a gun that he had displayed to the convenience store clerk during the robbery.

That gun was determined to be a pellet gun, according to Aurora police, that looks identical to a real 9mm.

Jor'Dell Richardson Richardson family

The Aurora Police Department released the body cam video on its YouTube channel. The video posted may be disturbing to some viewers due to its graphic content and profanity.

Richardson's family is pushing for answers as they try to understand how an Aurora police officer shot and killed the boy.

The shooting is being investigated by the district attorney's office, which is protocol. Eric Ross, a spokesperson with the 18th Judicial District said that after the investigation, and depending on what the findings are, they will determine if charges need to be filed.

Aurora Police

Richardson's family is calling for Acevedo's resignation. On Friday, the family will gather for a private funeral followed by a public memorial at the Aurora Municipal Center at 5 p.m. After the memorial, the community is invited to follow his casket through the streets of Aurora in a procession and solidarity march.