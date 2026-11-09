Memorandum between Littleton Public Schools, MSU Denver means more kids get a chance at college

Getting into college has become a challenging and competitive process for many Colorado students, often hinging on high grade point averages.

A memorandum of understanding signed Monday between the Littleton Public School District and MSU Denver makes a college dream possible for many students whose GPA may be holding them back. Now students earning a 2.0 GPA or above are guaranteed admission at MSU Denver.

An unknown student walks across the MSU Denver campus. CBS

That might sound like a low bar, but that's partially the point.

Data from the American Educational Research Association shows a quarter of students with high school grades like that still go on to turn things around and graduate college. The memorandum of understanding simply gives them a chance to get in.

A future student from the Littleton School District says it gives students like them a chance to prove themselves.

"That's really important," said Georgia Moore, an LPS student.

Georgia Moore (left) begins her journey as an MSU Denver student. CBS

"That's one of the reasons why I wanted to come here; their mission statement was 'It's affordable and accessible.' Because most universities aren't, and that's just dumb. One of my best friends is a 2.0 student. He doesn't get guaranteed admission into colleges, but he does here."

MSU Denver Executive Director of Admissions Vaughn Toland echoed Moore's sentiment.

Vaughn Toland shares the potential of the MSU Denver memorandum with Littleton PSD. CBS

"Maybe you didn't do so well in high school, or you struggled, and it wasn't really for you, and you felt like, 'Should I really go on?' This is an opportunity to let those students know that MSU Denver is a great option for you."

Toland says once students get in the door and get access to collegiate-level tutoring and guidance, a low-performing student can often become a graduate, given the chance.