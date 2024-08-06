Meet "Sloan" the Denver Zoo's newest Linne's two-toed sloth pup
The Denver Zoo's newest Linne's two-toed sloth finally has a name! Meet Sloan, named after Sloan's Lake in Denver.
The Denver Zoo said, "Her name reflects the serene beauty and calm grace of this beloved local landmark."
Sloan was born to parents Charlotte and Elliot on April 19. Sloan is Charlotte and Elliot's fourth baby at the Denver Zoo.
Because the exhibit is open to the public, zoo visitors may glimpse Sloan as they tour Tropical Discovery.