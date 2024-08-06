Watch CBS News
Meet "Sloan" the Denver Zoo's newest Linne's two-toed sloth pup

By Jennifer McRae

The Denver Zoo's newest Linne's two-toed sloth finally has a name! Meet Sloan, named after Sloan's Lake in Denver.

sloth-sloan.jpg
Meet Sloan, the newest sloth pup born at the Denver Zoo.  Denver Zoo

The Denver Zoo said, "Her name reflects the serene beauty and calm grace of this beloved local landmark."

Sloan was born to parents Charlotte and Elliot on April 19. Sloan is Charlotte and Elliot's fourth baby at the Denver Zoo. 

denver-zoo-sloth-naming.jpg
Sloan and her mother Charlotte at the Denver Zoo.  Denver Zoo

Because the exhibit is open to the public, zoo visitors may glimpse Sloan as they tour Tropical Discovery.   

