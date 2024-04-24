Denver Zoo welcomes Linne's two-toed sloth pup to parents Charlotte and Elliot

The Denver Zoo has a new arrival- a Linne's two-toed sloth pup arrived last week to parents Charlotte and Elliot. The baby, gender still unknown, arrived on April 19.

This is Charlotte and Elliot's fourth baby at the Denver Zoo.

Linne's two-toed sloth pup made its debut on April 19 to parents Charlotte & Elliot at the Denver Zoo. Denver Zoo

According to the zoo, a recent exam shows that Charlotte and the new baby are thriving in their Tropical Discovery home and the little one is strong and healthy. Because the exhibit is open to the public, zoo visitors may glimpse the sloth pup as they tour Tropical Discovery.

The zoo said a DNA test is needed to determine the baby's gender. The zoo is also waiting on a name for the pup.