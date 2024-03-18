Meet Leo, the law enforcement puppy building bridges with older adults in Colorado

The older adult population in Douglas County is expected to double by 2050. Now the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is finding new ways to build bridges with that population, thanks to a special K9.

The youngest attendee at March's Highlands Ranch Senior Club Luncheon is only four months old.

"He is a good puppy," one attendee said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says their newest addition, Bernedoodle Leo, is the first and only law enforcement senior resource dog that they know of in the state of Colorado.

Leo, whose name is an acronym for "law enforcement officer," is almost a month into his duties, which mostly consist of getting loved on, while he accompanies DCSO Senior Resource Deputy Ryan Falkner to community events.

"He just brings out the joy of our older adults," said Ryan, "so many of our older adults, especially if they lose their loved ones, feel lonely or depressed, just disconnected. And this is a way for the sheriff's office to reconnect them and get more positive feelings by just a simple pet."

Leo was rescued by the Colorado Animal Care Foundation. When he's not working, he lives with Ryan, along with two other adoptive dog siblings.

Leo's calm temperament and soft coat have been a hit with the older adults.

"He sits underneath my chair when I sit down and when I go to do my presentations, he just takes a nap," said Ryan, "He really has an old soul to him. He does have tendencies of a puppy, he is a puppy, but when he goes to work, he's really calm and just is a people dog."

"Life is so fast and so speedy and there's so much technology and it feels like things are passing me by. But that little dog is calm and made me inside just calm down and know that everything is okay," said Senior Club Member Carolyn Rike.

While Leo puts the older adults at ease, Ryan lends them a hand and an ear.

"It helps so much to see him each month, and I've asked him several times to look at my phone and see this message I've gotten, 'Is this a scam or not a scam?' I'm just not that savvy with all this technology and he has helped me so much," said Carolyn.

It's an effort to connect the county's growing older adult population with law enforcement and reduce victimization.

"Some of our population in general have a hesitation with this badge and this uniform. It's scary, even with the older adults. This is a way to show them 'Hey, we're not scary, we're here to help,'" said Ryan.

Leo will be at the Senior Club Luncheon every month, as well as other community events in Douglas County. Protecting and serving his community, one pet at a time.