Watch CBS News
Local News

Medication assisted treatment center opens Friday in Aurora

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

A new treatment facility is opening in Aurora to help those with opioid use disorder. The medication assisted treatment center opens Friday on East Exposition Avenue.

aurora-opioid-treatment-center-vo-transfer-frame-46.jpg
CBS

The center aims to help anyone and everyone who needs it, regardless of insurance or financial means. The facility also offers counseling during treatment.

aurora-opioid-treatment-center-vo-transfer-frame-602.jpg
CBS

"So our medications help people with their cravings and withdrawals so they can start working on those behavioral changes that they need to get out of the lifestyle that they're living," said Patrick Sullivan with the treatment center. 

aurora-opioid-treatment-center-vo-transfer-frame-251.jpg
CBS

The center will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 6:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.