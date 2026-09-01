Medicaid Colorado recipients to receive letters about new work requirements in program

People who are recipients of Health First Colorado, Colorado's Medicaid program, will be receiving letters informing them of the potential impacts of H.R.1 that go into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2027. The new rules will impact 377,000 Health First Colorado members, according to the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy & Financing.

Those impacted include adults ages 19-64 who earn up to 133% of the federal poverty level, up to $20,815 per year for a single individual or $42,760 per year for a family of four. CDHCPF said that most of Health First Colorado's 1.1 million members do not need to comply with the work requirement or complete renewals more often.

"Receiving the letter does not necessarily mean a member will be required to comply with work requirements or complete renewals every six months, but we want all potentially impacted Health First Colorado members to know about these significant federal changes well before they take effect," said CDHCPF Executive Director Gretchen Hammer in a statement.

CDHCPF said those "members will need to comply with work requirements by reporting that they worked, volunteered, or attended school at least 80 hours in a month or earned at least $580 from paid work, or a combination of these activities." Those who must comply will lose coverage if they aren't in compliance or fail to provide documents that prove they are exempt.

Members can use the Health First Colorado Work Requirements Screener tool to find out if the requirements may apply to them or if they may be exempt.

"We are asking all members to make sure their contact information is current, pay attention to communications from Health First Colorado, and respond to all letters they receive in 2027, even if they don't think the requirements apply to them," said CDHCPF Medicaid Director Adela Flores-Brennan in a statement.

Other members may be exempt if they attest that a qualifying medical condition, such as being enrolled in long-term services and supports or buy-in programs, a family situation, or another circumstance prevents them from complying.