McGregor Square toy store hopes to become downtown Denver staple, give back to community

A Colorado toy store that opened in McGregor Square in November is gearing up for Opening Day of the Rockies.

"We have a whole Colorado Rockies section ready and we're going to try to bring the mascot to the store," said Carla Ferraro, general manager at Peekaboo Toys.

Peekaboo Toys already has a location in Breckenridge and so far, the new McGregor Square store has been busy.

"We had a really good holiday season and now we're getting better sales little by little," she said. "We have toys, we have plushies, we have games, puzzles a little bit of everything."

CBS

In the age of Amazon and online shopping, Peekaboo Toys wants to sell the in-person toy store experience.

"It's fun, you can play with the toys. Some people like to come because they see vintage toys and candy and they think of when they were young," said Ferraro.

While other downtown businesses have suffered from low foot traffic and safety concerns, Peekaboo says its McGregor Square location mitigates both concerns.

"This building is super safe. We have security like 24/7," said Ferraro.

Once the Rockies' season starts, the business hopes to bring in traffic from Coors Field and say they're already attracting tourists. Like the Bairds, who are visiting from Cheyenne.

"We are brand new grandparents, so we saw the baby toys and we came in to look," said Shalene Baird.

CBS

But the mission goes beyond just sales. The store has donated toys to the Children's Museum, the Cancer League, and Kroenke Sports Charities to make sure kids always have a fun companion.

Now, it's planning to expand, hoping to donate to Children's Hospital Colorado.

"We had this chance to help the kids at the hospital. We're just trying to make people happy. Toys always make people happy," said Ferraro.

They also hope to have some kind of toy drive around the holidays.

Peekaboo Toys hopes to become a downtown Denver staple and continue to give back to the community.

"We're trying to make it a destination downtown, like a place to go if you're on vacation, if you're here for the holidays. Come see us, play with us, have fun," said Ferraro.