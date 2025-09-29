McDonald's is bringing back its Monopoly Game after nearly 10 years

How McDonald's is trying to attract budget-conscious consumers with new deals

After nearly 10 years, McDonald's is bringing back its Monopoly Game, a sweepstakes inspired by the iconic board game. The promotion, which now includes a digital component, gives customers a chance to win free food and prizes from their purchases.

The Monopoly Game, which runs Oct. 6 – Nov. 2, involves game pieces, which consumers gather either by peeling back stickers on in-store items, or through purchases made in the McDonald's app. The game pieces will hew closely to names found on the classic board game — think Park Place, Boardwalk and Atlantic Avenue.

Participating customers can win everything from instant prizes, such as a free Quarter Pounder with cheese, to a $1,000,000 cash prize to a 2026 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The odds of winning an instant prize — which consists mostly of eligible food items from the McDonald's menu — is one in five, according to a FAQ page on the McDonald's website.

"Our fans have been clamoring for the return of MONOPOLY at McDonald's, and we're thrilled to bring it back with a modern, digital spin," Alyssa Buetikofer, SVP, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald's, said in statement. "This game is a core memory for so many customers, and we're excited that those memories can now be shared across generations."

Here's what to know before the game kicks off next week.

How the game works

For the 2025 version of McDonald's Monopoly Game, customers must download the McDonald's app to opt into the company's reward's program and then register for the game. Those who pre-register on the app between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5, will get 500 bonus MyMcDonald's Rewards points, according to game rules on McDonald's website. Beginning Oct. 6 and through Nov. 2, registered players can order select menu items to receive game pieces.

Physical game pieces can be obtained by visiting a participating McDonald's restaurant in the U.S. or ordering McDonald's delivery. The pieces — which will have to be scanned and redeemed on the McDonald's app in order to reveal the prize or save to combine with other pieces — will be affixed to the following menu items:

Big Mac

10- and 20-piece Chicken McNuggets

Filet-O-Fish sandwich

Hash browns

McMuffin sandwiches

Large Soft Drink; Iced Tea; or Lemonade (but excluding CosMc's beverages);

Large iced coffee

Digital game pieces can be obtained by ordering through the app or use their McDonald's reward code to make a purchase. Eligible menu items include:

Biscuit Sandwich (excluding sausage biscuit sandwich)

4-piece McCrispy strips;

McCrispy sandwich

McGriddles sandwiches (excluding sausage McGriddles)

Medium fries

Large McCafé beverages

Quarter Pounder with cheese

Customers, in some cases, will be an "instant winner" and see a prize revealed immediately. Customers can also collect and combine digital and physical game pieces to create a winning combination.

What you can win

In addition to eligible food items, McDonald's prize list includes everything from gift cards to trips. Below is a list of some of the items included. The full prize list can be found at playatmcd.com .

Cash prizes ranging from $50 to $1,000,000



Trip for four to Universal Orlando Resort



Trip to Curaçao



Tour for four of the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida

$10,000 Lowe's shopping spree



A 2026 WinnebagoView motorhome

77-inch Samsung TV from Best Buy

$25 and $50 gift cards to Best Buy

One-year DoorDash subscription



Trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

One million Wyndham Rewards points



One million American Airlines AAdvantage miles

McDonald's first launched its Monopoly Game promotional sweepstakes in 1987, and continued to offer it on and off until 2016.

Renewed attention was brought to the game in a 2020 HBO docu-series "McMillion$" about con artist Jerome P. Jacobson, who masterminded an elaborate scheme in which he made millions off of stealing and selling McDonald's Monopoly game pieces.